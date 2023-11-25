FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pockets of rain likely for the first half of Sunday before cooler air moves in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a warm couple days, another cold front will swing through on Sunday and bring the next chance for rain and cooler air behind it.

Some showers and possibly an embedded thunderstorm will move in overnight Saturday through midday on Sunday. (KPLC)

As the front begins to approach, scattered showers are likely to start moving in overnight Saturday as moisture begins to increase. The best moisture looks to remain offshore, which will limit the overall coverage of rain into early Sunday. Still, we should see some showers and maybe an embedded thunderstorm trough Sunday morning. Overall, rainfall totals still do not look impressive, though isolated totals of around a half inch are possible for any areas that receive pockets of heavier rain. The best chance for that will be along and south of the I-10 corridor.

Rainfall totals will be mostly light, though some pockets of around half an inch are possible in any areas of heavier rain. (KPLC)

Some good news is that we will stay cool in the mid 50′s through Sunday morning, so strong thunderstorms or severe weather is not expected. The only way we would see a stronger storm is if temperatures were to warm into the mid 60′s or higher Sunday morning, though that is unlikely. And with the front likely to move through during the afternoon, most activity will begin to depart by the middle of the afternoon. So an all-day rain event is not expected, and you may be able to squeeze some time outdoors during the later part of the day.

Cool air rushes in behind the front by Sunday night into Monday. (KPLC)

Behind the front will come some much cooler air, as gusty northerly winds will take shape. That will send temperatures down to the low 40′s on Monday morning near I-10, and likely into the mid-to-upper 30′s for northern zones. On Monday night, elevated winds and cloud over should help prevent frost development for that night. However we will need to watch the cloud cover for Tuesday morning. Temperatures should fall into the 30′s away from the coast as we wake up. If enough clouds disperse, that would allow even cooler temperatures and the potential for a light frost. If that does in fact happen, it would be a good idea to protect or bring vulnerable plants inside. We’ll watch this closely over the next couple days.

Below normal temperatures will last into the middle of the week, before we start to warm up. (KPLC)

Cool weather will last through Wednesday with highs in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. We’ll warm up after that as southerly winds return. Some models bring another disturbance through the area late in the work week, which would bring the next chance for showers or storms.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

