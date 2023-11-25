50/50 Thursdays
Fall Harvest Festival continues at Grant Christmas Tree Farm

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Fall Harvest Festival is in full swing at the Grant Christmas Tree Farm. The festivities began yesterday and will continue until tomorrow.

Families loaded up for a day at the farm enjoying good food, a petting zoo, a kids zone complete with an array of activities for the little ones. There were ziplines, mazes, and more.

The harvest fest isn’t just about having fun, it is also about supporting a local business on this small business Saturday. Christmas trees were seen for miles and people were able to come out and choose their perfect tree.

“I am so excited to be here, I am about to get on everything,” said Tanner Carrier, a festival goer.

Families came from near and far filled with excitement like Tanner.

And if you were interested in the syrup making process, the Harvest Festival has got you covered. Families could see a donkey working an old time cane press while they were taught about the extracting process.

If you missed out this weekend, no need to worry, the Fall Harvest Fest will be back on December 2, and 3.

