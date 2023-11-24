50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 23, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 23, 2023.

Tiffany Ann Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Joseph Gilbert Benjamin II, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

David Davenski Chapman, 34, Mamou: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Alexis Cheyanne Strother, 25, Oakdale: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000; contraband in a penal institution; instate detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Afternoon temps are looking warmer today as skies clear and let in some sunshine
First Alert Forecast: Skies clearing Friday with warmer temperatures for the first half of the weekend
Lake Charles Fire Department brings Thanksgiving traditions to the fire station
Lake Charles Fire Department brings Thanksgiving traditions to the fire station
Lake Charles Fire Department brings Thanksgiving traditions to the fire station
Lake Charles Fire Department brings Thanksgiving traditions to the fire station
Lions Club hosts community Thanksgiving in Sulphur
Lions Club hosts community Thanksgiving in Sulphur