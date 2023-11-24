SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 23, 2023
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 23, 2023.
Tiffany Ann Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Joseph Gilbert Benjamin II, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
David Davenski Chapman, 34, Mamou: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Alexis Cheyanne Strother, 25, Oakdale: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000; contraband in a penal institution; instate detainer.
