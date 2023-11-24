McNeese releases 2024 baseball schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Head coach of the McNeese Cowboys baseball team Justin Hill announced the 2024 schedule with the first game of the season set for February 16.

Below is the list of all of the Non-Conference and Conference games for the team this season:

Non-Conference:

@ Texas A&M (Feb. 16-18) Three games

ULL (Feb 20)

New Mexico State (Feb 23-26) Four games

Louisiana Tech (Feb 28)

Prairie View A&M (Mar 1-3) Three games

@ LCU (Mar 6)

@ Arkansas (Mar 8-10) Three games

@ Southern (Mar 12)

@ULL (Mar 20)

Northwestern (Illinois) (Mar 22-24) Three games

Mississippi Valley State (Mar 26)

Alcorn State (Apr 2-3) Two games

@ LSU (Apr 9)

Sam Houston State (Apr 16)

@ Houston (May 1)

Southern (May 7)

Texas State (May 14)

Conference Schedule:

Northwestern (Mar 28-30) Three games

@Lamar (Apr 5-7) Three games

UIW (Apr 12-14) Three games

@ New Orleans (Apr 19-21) Three games

Southeastern (Apr 26-28) Three games

@ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (May 3-5) Three games

HCU (May 10-12) Three games

@ Nicholls (May 16-18) Three games



