Lions Club hosts community Thanksgiving in Sulphur

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lions Club in Sulphur hosted a community Thanksgiving for citizens to come to enjoy a delicious meal and play bingo.

7NEWS spoke with a volunteer who shared what Thanksgiving means to her.

“For me, Thanksgiving just means staying with your family and enjoying everything and watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. That’s always my favorite part of Thanksgiving,” Chloe Landry, Miss City of Sulphur said.

The Lions Club would like to thank everyone who joined in today’s celebration.

