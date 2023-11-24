50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Fire Department brings Thanksgiving traditions to the fire station

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While many enjoyed the holiday at home with friends and family, others were serving their community.

Lake Charles firefighters, like other first responders, have a job to do, and that remains true even on Thanksgiving Day.

So, they bring their family traditions to the station.

“This is what I chose as a career, so I know that holidays are important to family but also important to my community,” District Chief Joseph Dantley said. “So, we want to be able to incorporate our family time, as well as our work time together.”

“We all brought food,” firefighter Corey Hantz said. “Everyone brings a dish. Normally their favorite, so we all come together and feast.”

They’re grateful for a group of people that make working the holidays not so bad.

“My family is always my biggest thankfulness, but the groups of guys I work with,” Dantley said.

“I’m thankful for the crew I work with because I know they have my back in any situation,” Hantz said.

The Lake Charles Fire Department hopes everyone has a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

