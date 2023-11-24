Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers Quarterfinals Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep didn’t exactly have the regular season they were hoping for as they went just 3-6, but they did just enough to sneak into the playoffs. The Trailblazers entered the playoffs as the 21st seed in the Select Division III bracket, and in the playoffs they look like a completely new team as they’ve beaten Pope John Paul II, and Catholic - New Iberia to make it back to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020.

“I thought we just finally came together, and finally found out what this team was good at, you know? We put in some new plays all year trying to figure out what we were going to do on offense, and defensively we were just trying to figure out what they could do well, we finally figured it out the past two weeks, and we’re playing some really good ball right now,” said Head Coach Erick Franklin.

“It’s exciting, it’s kind of like Deja Vu, we’re right there again, so we have to make a push, we have to finish the job now,” said defensive back Erick Franklin Jr.

With the Trailblazers being the 21st seed, they entered the playoffs with an underdog mentality, which has helped lead them to consecutive road wins.

“Everybody counted us out, even all of Lake Charles really since the beginning of the season and I think we’re doing well right now and we’re ready to get this win,” said quarterback Matthew Higginbotham.

“We always feel like the underdogs, even coming into the season because of the season last year so we felt like we had something to prove to everybody in the city, and across the state,” said Franklin Jr.

While the Blazers are excited to be back in the quarterfinals, they know there’s work left to be done, and in order to accomplish their goals, they have to stay focused.

“I’m excited, but I’m more excited for the kids. They come to Lake Charles College Prep because they want to win, they want to make runs in the playoffs, and this year we finally got back to the quarterfinals, and I feel like we have a chance to make a run to the dome,” said Franklin.

As we head into the quarterfinals, there are just four teams from Southwest Louisiana remaining, and three of those schools; Lake Charles College Prep, Iowa, and Jennings, play in District 3-3A, and Franklin believes that’s part of the reason they find themselves two wins away from playing for a State Championship.

“We’re in the best district in the state, great coaches, great athletes, it’s one of the most physical districts you can be in. District play prepared us for this run, we had a rough season trying to play against all of those guys, but it allowed us to be prepared for our two playoff matchups against Pope John Paul II, and Catholic - New Iberia, and now of course for our quarterfinal game this week against a really good University Lab team,” said Franklin.

Friday’s quarterfinal matchup at University Lab kicks off at 7:00 in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.