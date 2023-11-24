50/50 Thursdays
Black Friday shopping kicks off in SWLA

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Black Friday is in full swing!

The Southwest Louisiana community has made it out to get all the deals and doorbusters stores have to offer this year, and we stopped in to see what people are buying.

Academy Sports in Lake Charles is having prominent sales on apparel and table games. Their hours today are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Store managers say they’ve seen more customers come out this year from Black Friday than last year, so make sure to grab your coat and see what all the fuss is about.

You can see more Black Friday deals from Academy HERE.

