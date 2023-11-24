Abraham’s Tent provides a Thanksgiving meal for hundreds in the community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Abraham’s Tent began their Thanksgiving meal food prep Wednesday and Thursday morning they were right back at it getting food prepared for those joining them for lunch.

Volunteers gathered to peel potatoes, cut vegetables, and slice pies and cake prior to people arriving.

“It’s great to see families, and then to see the families doing it, teaching your children from a very young age, we have things for every age that can be done,” Vice President of Abrahams Tent Ted Authement said.

“Well, I just know we enjoy helping others, especially during thanksgiving people who don’t have family, people who cant provide themselves with food for Thanksgiving, so we just enjoy coming here and helping other people who cant afford any of that,” volunteer Aubrey Smart said.

As guests arrived they received a bag of grapes.

“I just love what she does here in the community and its all about giving and you receive your blessing by blessing someone,” volunteer Loretta Cotlone said.

Volunteers served dishes like ham, turkey, rice dressing, potato salad and much more.

“We are blessed each and every day to have a meal or a place to lay our head and some people don’t, and some people may have a place to lay they head, but they don’t have food, so to give back is our time, we may cant put them place or give them the finances but we can donate our time,” volunteer Marsha Avery said.

“I’m truly thankful for everything that goes on around here and I don’t mind serving others,” volunteer Zion Boyd.

Abraham’s Tent served up to 250 people a Thanksgiving meal.

“Just want to wish everybody out there a happy Thanksgiving. It’s a blessing to be able to come here,” Community member Stacey said.

Some of those in attendance say the food was so good they couldn’t pick their favorite of the meal.

“The ham was outstanding, the turkeys great, everything on my plate was great,” Community member Shirley Noel said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.