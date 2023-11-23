50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Secena Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.

According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not declared on the label.

The recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.

Those with a soy allergy risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumers.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
CSX promises Thanksgiving meals for evacuees after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin at Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
A few showers will try to move over the area this afternoon alongside cool temps
First Alert Forecast: Staying cloudy and cool for Thanksgiving, a few showers still possible in the late afternoon.
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter,...
Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta