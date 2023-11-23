50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 22, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 22, 2023.

Jaylon Paul Frye, 24, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jordan Michael Allen, 31, LaPlace: Speeding; aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; failure to properly secure a child in vehicle; child present during crime involving schedule drug; instate detainer.

Nichola Rachael Golden, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Evelyn Marie McCullough, 32, Homeless: Theft under $5,000; first offense DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; computer fraud; driver must be licensed; driving on the right side of the road.

Amna Ramzan, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Nikita Brianna Brown, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; resisting an officer.

Drew Junior Segobia, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault (2 charges).

