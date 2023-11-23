McNeese Men’s Basketball falls short to Louisiana Tech

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Men’s Basketball team continued their road trip on Wednesday as they faced off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs but couldn’t get the job done as they lost 71 to 62.

Both teams traded buckets for most of the first half but it was the Bulldogs who gained the edge as they went into the break with a 35-29 lead.

Coming out of the half, the Cowboys struggled to shoot from beyond the arc and let the Bulldogs build their lead to double digits.

However, McNeese battled back and cut the deficit down to just 2 points making it 62-60 with 3:44 to go in the game.

The Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Cowboys as a host of Tech players finished in double-digits but on the Cowboys side of the ball, Christian Shumate led the way with 15 points and scored his 1,000th point of his career.

The Cowboys drop to 5-2 on the season. They head to Alabama to take on the UAB Trailblazers on Tuesday.

