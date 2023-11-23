50/50 Thursdays
Last-minute shoppers hit the grocery store before Thanksgiving

By Barry Lowin
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We caught up with some SWLA shoppers who were finishing their errands before the big meal.

These stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day (hours may vary by location):

  • Albertson’s - until 3 p.m.
  • Brookshire Brothers - until 2 p.m.
  • Kroger - until 4 p.m.
  • Market Basket - until 2 p.m.
  • Rouses Markets - until 2 p.m.
  • Spring Market - until 2 p.m.

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Walmart.

