Last-minute shoppers hit the grocery store before Thanksgiving

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We caught up with some SWLA shoppers who were finishing their errands before the big meal.

These stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day (hours may vary by location):

Albertson’s - until 3 p.m.

Brookshire Brothers - until 2 p.m.

Kroger - until 4 p.m.

Market Basket - until 2 p.m.

Rouses Markets - until 2 p.m.

Spring Market - until 2 p.m.

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Sam’s Club

Target

Walmart.

