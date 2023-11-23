Last-minute shoppers hit the grocery store before Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We caught up with some SWLA shoppers who were finishing their errands before the big meal.
These stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day (hours may vary by location):
- Albertson’s - until 3 p.m.
- Brookshire Brothers - until 2 p.m.
- Kroger - until 4 p.m.
- Market Basket - until 2 p.m.
- Rouses Markets - until 2 p.m.
- Spring Market - until 2 p.m.
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Walmart.
