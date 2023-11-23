50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles restaurant offering Thanksgiving meals for the community

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One Lake Charles restaurant, Biscuits N Jamz, will once again be serving the community by offering free Thanksgiving meals from noon to 3 p.m. today.

We spoke to Mrs Marilyn who co-owns the restaurant with her husband Alton about what inspires her to wake up so early in the morning and provide such a wonderful service. Her answer was simple, “God and the community.”

This will be the restaurant’s second year offering free Thanksgiving meals and they will have enough for about 200 people.

On the menu will be turkey, ham, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rolls, yams, cranberry sauce, and sweet potato pie.

If you are in town, you can stop by 1620 N. Simmons Street for a free meal. If you can not leave your home, you can call 337-602-1093 and they will deliver it to you.

