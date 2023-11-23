50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up on Friday with some sunshine set to return

Showers will gradually leave the area leaving a warmer and drier Friday.
By Max Lagano
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a cool and dreary Thanksgiving, improved weather is on the way in time for Black Friday and the early weekend.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
The low that brought us numerous showers Thursday will quickly move out, which will allow drier weather to take place for Friday through Saturday. As the low departs, we’ll start seeing clouds begin to move out by the afternoon Friday, causing temperatures to return close to seasonable levels. A little more sunshine will let highs climb in the 60s Friday afternoon and lows in the mid/upper 40s. This will make Friday a nice day to enjoy time outdoors, or to get some shopping done.

Saturday will not be much different, though some upper-level clouds may start filtering back in by later in the day. This is due to the next cold front that will start to approach the area.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
The timing on the next cold front continues to shift with several disturbances expected to move across the area. Currently rain is looking more likely late overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, though there does not appear to be a severe weather risk with this front aside from a stray thunderstorm. If the timing of the front holds, much of any shower or rain activity may actually leave by the afternoon, which would result in a better day overall. Still, there is plenty of room for this to change. Rainfall amounts currently do not look that impressive, perhaps up to half an inch. However, we could see rain coverage and amounts increase significantly should we see more moisture along the front, so we’ll also watch this carefully.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
Regardless of timing, the front will bring another round of cold air. Much of next week will likely be cool with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s, with some mid/upper 30′s possible in our northern parishes on Tuesday morning. That could allow for some areas of frost to develop if winds relax enough or skies clear, and we’ll watch this too as we head into next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

