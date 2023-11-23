First Alert Forecast: Staying cloudy and cool for Thanksgiving, a few showers still possible in the late afternoon.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain chances are staying low for the day, but we could still see a few showers.

Happy Thanksgiving! Lots of clouds will remain in place today as an upper level low will move over our area. This will help temperatures to stay on the cool side, with highs in the upper 50′s with a few areas near 60 degrees. We’ve also been talking about the potential for some rain with this low for several days.

Models are still leaning towards the best chance of rain being near the coast and offshore, with rain chances diminishing farther north. And with dry air that will remain in place, not all showers may even reach the ground. In general, rain chances are shaping up a little lower but it will still be a good idea to check the radar for incoming sprinkles if planning to spend time outdoors in the afternoon, though thankfully we’re not expecting a washout by any means.

Thanksgiving Outlook (KPLC)

The low will quickly move on and drier weather will remain in place for Friday through Saturday, with temperatures near seasonable levels. A little more sunshine will let highs climb in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A few showers will try to move over the area this afternoon alongside cool temps (KPLC)

The timing on the next cold front continues to shift with several shortwaves expected to move across the area. Currently rain is looking more likely late overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, though there does not appear to be a severe weather risk with this front aside from a stray thunderstorm. Though it remains to be seen how widespread any rain may be, it looks like we will have a wet finish to the weekend. Depending on how the front shapes up, we could see rain coverage and amounts increase significantly.

Weather is looking calmer and a little sunnier for the first part of the weekend (KPLC)

Regardless of timing, the front will bring another round of cold air. Much of next week will likely be cool with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. More cold fronts are likely to keep reinforcing the cool temperatures, and we will have more details on that once we get closer to next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

