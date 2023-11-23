50/50 Thursdays
Fire calls increase in Calcasieu after burn ban lifted

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Fire officials are continuing to urge residents to use caution when burning outdoors now that the statewide burn ban has been lifted.

Officials said fire calls increased across Calcasieu Parish today.

Ward 6 District 1 firefighters responded to a brush fire on Bill Prewitt Road this afternoon that was reportedly started by a neighbor’s burn pile.

Fire crews are reminding residents that anyone burning can be held responsible if their fire damages someone else’s property. They ask residents to make sure they have fire lanes around the fire and a water source to extinguish it in case it gets out of control.

Under state law, burn piles can only contain vegetation and ordinary yard waste like leaves, tree branches and grass clippings.

