Veterinarians provide tips to keep pets safe during holidays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several delicious foods that are safe for humans may not be so safe for your four-legged friends.

Nothing can spoil holiday cheer quite like a trip to the vet. From mistletoe to holiday foods, some things may not be right for your furry friends.

“A Lot of people think ‘Oh there’s a big old turkey bone that looks really yummy for my pet to have.’ That is one of the main foreign bodies during Thanksgiving,” Dr. Hammes aid.

Vets report seeing an increase in patients around the holiday, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

“I would say in general just to stay away from table foods because you know typical human foods are sometimes more fattening and seasoned than what dogs are used to,” Dr. Chang said.

Dr. Jae Chang said pets are much more prone to having pancreatic issues from eating something like greasy turkey or spicy rice dressing which can cause them to have pancreatitis if they ingest enough.

“If they are showing clinical signs such as vomiting or diarrhea, or if they just don’t seem comfortable, definitely contact your vet and have them seen so they can be treated,” Dr. Chang said.

If you do want to share a special treat with your cat or dog on Thanksgiving, try a pumpkin treat, 100% pumpkin puree provides a great source of nutrients along with aiding in digestion.

Not only must pet owners be aware of holiday foods, but also holiday décor. Plants like poinsettias and easter lilies are toxic to animals and should be kept out of their reach.

“Our puppies like to chew, our kitties are curious. When we have our Christmas tree up, the lights are very mesmerizing for our cats. They like to climb trees. Cats are avid chewers, so we really need to watch our kitties to make sure they are not gnawing on electric cords,” Dr. Hammes said.

Both Dr. Hammes and Dr. Chang want to remind owners to keep a close eye on their pets. If guests are coming in and out, your pets can walk out just as easily as a guest.

