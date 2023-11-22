50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2023.

McKenzie Amarion Shaw, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

James Christopher Dykes, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Trent Michael Higginbotham, 56, Lake Charles: Driving on divided highways; resisting an officer by flight; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Ashley Marie Jordan, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; trespassing; violations of protective orders; theft under $1,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Gustavo Ramblas-Ramirez, 46, Lake Charles: First-degree rape; trafficking of children for sexual purposes; cruelty to juveniles; federal detainer.

Mark Anthony Mears, 58, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Justin Cory Jennings, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; theft under $1,000; probation detainer.

Von Keith Dartez, 55, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Crystal Leigh Guimbellot, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tjaden Edward Centrorie Cambre Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; domestic abuse; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; possession of marijuana.

Brent Wayne Baker, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner; obliteration of a firearm number; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer.

Jakeia Jamee Cotlong, 27, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; theft under $5,000.

