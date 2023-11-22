50/50 Thursdays
Locals at Lake Charles Airport traveling all over for Thanksgiving

By Devon Distefano
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It is that time of the year when airports start to get busier, and that means those looking to fly might need to get there with some time to spare.

“So some of our travel tips are arriving at least an hour and a half before your travel time, checking in the night before, and checking your ticket to make sure your times haven’t changed,” Lake Charles Regional Airport Marketing and Business Development Manager Amelia Hebert said.

For many, Thanksgiving is a day to spend with loved ones, but to make it all possible some have to travel a long way from home.

“We’re going to see my daughter, my grandkids and my son-in-law. They just moved there and we’re going for a Thanksgiving in Colorado,” passenger Christine Perry-Stevens said.

Perry-Stevens is used to a traditional family Thanksgiving, but this year will be a little different.

“I have Thanksgiving at my house every year, I do the turkey, and this is the first time I won’t be doing the turkey for the first time in probably about 30 years,” Perry-Stevens said.

While many passengers are reuniting with family for a turkey dinner, others will be traveling for work.

“Around these times with the economy how it is, everybody needs the extra money, so I just have to prioritize myself, step up to the plate and do what needs to be done to make a better life for my kids,” Renas Papillion said.

In the skies, airlines are expecting a record-setting number of passengers over a nearly two-week period, including the weekend before Thanksgiving and the Monday or Tuesday after.

