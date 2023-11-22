Landowner near Sulphur refuses to grant pipeline right-of-way

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Pipelines are a vital part of the nation’s infrastructure, transporting fuels where needed, but sometimes landowners get fed up with the companies.

That’s the situation for Cody Goodner who lives northwest of Sulphur. He does not want to give up more property.

“Years ago, Sempra acquired a right of way to put in three pipelines. They put in two at this time and they have enough room to put in a third pipeline. They’re refusing to use that right of way and they’re wanting to acquire another right of way and they’re claiming that they’re going to expropriate and take the property,” Goodner said.

Goodner said it’s not about the money. He wants to keep his land so it to pass along to his heirs one day.

“If I keep giving up land there’s none for my kids’ inheritance, and it just takes up valuable land that’s not usable after the pipeline gets into it,” he said.

He is concerned his rights to damages are not protected if they mess up fences, cause livestock to get out or spill fuel. Goodner said he can’t get a satisfactory explanation as to why they can’t use the right-of-way he already gave them.

A letter sent to Goodner said the company will take legal action if he doesn’t accept their offer within 10 days.

“I understand that FERC [Federal Energy Regulatory Commission] regulations say that they do have the right to come across. But I don’t understand if they have right-of-way they already own and refuse to use that-right-of way and they’re claiming that they can expropriate another entire piece,” Goodner said.

Goodner said the company wants to begin building the pipeline in 2024.

We contacted the pipeline agent, Port Arthur Pipeline. They’ve contacted their upper management to see if they wish to comment. We have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.