Jennings Bulldogs Quarterfinals Preview

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The Jennings Bulldogs are back in the State Quarterfinals for the first time since 2020, and in just year one under Head Coach Bret Fuselier. However, to make it to this point the Bulldogs had to win hard fought games in the Bi-District and Regional Rounds over Kaplan, and St. Martinville.

“Our kids have been playing well in both of those games. In the first game against Kaplan the big thing was capitalizing on turnovers, they turned the ball over, our offense took advantage, and we executed Re’John (Zeno) had a big night, so that was the first round. Last week against St. Martinville you saw us get down 16-7 and we stayed the course, we didn’t panic, we stayed with the game plan and we hit some big plays on offense, and made stops when we needed to at the end,” said Fuselier.

Last week’s 25-23 regional round win over St. Martinville didn’t come without struggle, the Bulldogs found themselves down 16-7 at one point, but thanks in part to a Zeno touchdown run of nearly 80 yards, Jennings came back to win it, punching their ticket to the quarterfinals, and proving to themselves that they’re capable of winning games in multiple ways.

“We don’t give up, we want to win, we want to make it to the dome of course, and we’re going to keep bowing our necks and playing the game we love,” said defensive tackle Kaleb Touchet.

In order to get back to the semi-finals the Bulldogs will have to pull off an upset, this time on the road against the second-ranked Cecilia Bulldogs.

“They have so many weapons, and the things they do on defense, and in special teams is really unorthodox, so they make you as a coach prepare really hard for them in those aspects too. All it is, is they’re trying to steal possessions from you, and they feel as though if they can get their offense on the field, they’re going to score,” said Fuselier.

Friday’s quarterfinal matchup at Cecilia kicks off at 7:00.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.