50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will be below normal for at least the next few days

By Wade Hampton
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This time of year we typically have high temperatures in the upper 60s, and we may not see those values until this weekend.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight with possibly more breaks in the clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s. Although just like last week it is possible that the clouds do not clear as much as expected and that would keep temperatures even cooler.

An upper level low will move over our area on Thanksgiving Day and this will likely bring a chance of showers to our area. Best chance of rain will be near the coast and offshore, with rain chances diminishing farther north.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Drier weather will remain in place for Friday through Saturday, with temperatures near seasonable levels. This mean highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another cold front will bring another round of rain Sunday into Monday, though there does not appear to be a severe weather risk with this front.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Much of next week will likely be cool with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. Another cold front likely arrives late next week, we will have more details on that once we get closer to that time period though.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Tuesday Evening Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast
Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show: Joseph's Morning Forecast
Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast