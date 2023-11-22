First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will be below normal for at least the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This time of year we typically have high temperatures in the upper 60s, and we may not see those values until this weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight with possibly more breaks in the clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s. Although just like last week it is possible that the clouds do not clear as much as expected and that would keep temperatures even cooler.

An upper level low will move over our area on Thanksgiving Day and this will likely bring a chance of showers to our area. Best chance of rain will be near the coast and offshore, with rain chances diminishing farther north.

Drier weather will remain in place for Friday through Saturday, with temperatures near seasonable levels. This mean highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another cold front will bring another round of rain Sunday into Monday, though there does not appear to be a severe weather risk with this front.

Much of next week will likely be cool with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. Another cold front likely arrives late next week, we will have more details on that once we get closer to that time period though.

