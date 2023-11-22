FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible for Thanksgiving, otherwise staying cloudy and cool

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cool weather will last into our Thanksgiving, with a chance to see a few showers later in the day as well.

Clouds will keep temperatures cool throughout the day. (KPLC)

Lots of clouds will remain in place as an upper level low will move over our area during the day. This means a couple things. For one, our temperatures will stay cool, with highs in the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees. The passing low also means we’ll have a chance for a few showers to our area later in the day. Models are still leaning towards the best chance of rain being near the coast and offshore, with rain chances diminishing farther north. And with dry air that will remain in place, not all showers may even reach the ground. Still, it will be a good idea to check the radar if planning to spend time outdoors in the afternoon, though thankfully we’re not expecting a washout by any means. Have a happy Thanksgiving!

A few scattered showers may push in during the afternoon, though any rain is likely to be light. (KPLC)

The low will quickly move on and drier weather will remain in place for Friday through Saturday, with temperatures near seasonable levels. This mean highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another cold front will bring another round of rain Sunday into Monday, though there does not appear to be a severe weather risk with this front. Though it remains to be seen how widespread any rain may be, right now Saturday may be the better day of the two weekend days.

Another cold front is likely to arrive in the Sunday-Monday timeframe, which may bring another round of showers. (KPLC)

Much of next week will likely be cool with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. More cold fronts are likely to keep reinforcing the cool temperatures, and we will have more details on that once we get closer to next week.

