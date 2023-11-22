First Alert Forecast: Chilly temperatures and calmer weather ahead, still could see a few showers for Thanksgiving

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even with the winds calming down some, temperatures are going to stay below average for the rest of the week.

Wednesday is continuing the calm weather trend, and it look like we will have more sunshine on tap for about half of the day with calmer surface winds. Cloud cover won’t be entirely gone however, and will still build back in during the afternoon. This could keep temperatures from even getting into the 60′s for some of us, especially when they are working to warm up from the 40′s. Rain chances are staying minimal for now, but the same can’t be said for Thursday.

A little more sun will try to warm us up today, but temperatures won't get much higher than 60° (KPLC)

An upper level low will move over our area on Thanksgiving Day and this will likely bring a chance of a few showers to our area later in the day. Models are still leaning towards the best chance of rain being near the coast and offshore, with rain chances diminishing farther north.

Low pressure will move over the area Thanksgiving, bringing a slight chance at some showers (KPLC)

However, the low will quickly move on and drier weather will remain in place for Friday through Saturday, with temperatures near seasonable levels. This mean highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another cold front will bring another round of rain Sunday into Monday, though there does not appear to be a severe weather risk with this front.

Temperatures are expected to stay below average through the weekend (KPLC)

Much of next week will likely be cool with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. More cold fronts are likely to keep reinforcing the cool temperatures, and we will have more details on that once we get closer to next week.

