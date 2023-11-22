Cormier found guilty of sexual battery and kidnapping

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Stephen D. Cormier, 45, of Lake Charles has been found guilty of 2nd-degree sexual battery, 2nd-degree kidnapping, and the mingling of harmful substances.

Cormier was found guilty yesterday, Nov. 21, of putting a sleeping aid in the victim’s drink, moving the victim to a different location once she was unconscious, and then sexually abusing her.

Stephen Douglas Cormier, 42, of Lake Charles (LCPD)

Cormier will be sentenced by Judge Clayton Davis on January 18, 2024.

Assistant District Attorneys Hope Buford, Taylor Alexander, and Chas Swinburn prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

