Calcasieu deputies give out turkeys instead of tickets

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around and a sheriff’s office car pulls you over. It happens every day, but today, drivers were in for a surprise.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Five Star Quick Stop in Moss Bluff and E.P.I.C. Health to pack their cruisers with frozen turkeys to giveaway to people pulled over for minor traffic violations.

“We’re going to actually stop people for violations throughout the community, but instead of giving tickets, we’re going to give turkeys,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “We’ve still got to enforce the laws here in our community – it’s just kind of a light-hearted way to not give a ticket, not cost them any money, and just say hey, slow down, but here’s a turkey by the way that Five Star donated to you.”

“It brightens people’s day, you know, instead of you giving out a ticket or a fine, we’re giving out turkeys to hopefully brighten up their holiday,” said CPSO Sgt. Joshua Fontenot.

For 11 years, Five Star Quick Stop co-owner Caran Shaheen and her family have donated to the cause, making it a yearly tradition.

Mancuso said it’s something the deputies enjoy doing each year and they always receive great reactions from the public.

In total, deputies gave out more than 100 turkeys throughout Calcasieu Parish.

