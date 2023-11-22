50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu deputies give out turkeys instead of tickets

By Barry Lowin
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around and a sheriff’s office car pulls you over. It happens every day, but today, drivers were in for a surprise.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Five Star Quick Stop in Moss Bluff and E.P.I.C. Health to pack their cruisers with frozen turkeys to giveaway to people pulled over for minor traffic violations.

“We’re going to actually stop people for violations throughout the community, but instead of giving tickets, we’re going to give turkeys,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “We’ve still got to enforce the laws here in our community – it’s just kind of a light-hearted way to not give a ticket, not cost them any money, and just say hey, slow down, but here’s a turkey by the way that Five Star donated to you.”

“It brightens people’s day, you know, instead of you giving out a ticket or a fine, we’re giving out turkeys to hopefully brighten up their holiday,” said CPSO Sgt. Joshua Fontenot.

For 11 years, Five Star Quick Stop co-owner Caran Shaheen and her family have donated to the cause, making it a yearly tradition.

Mancuso said it’s something the deputies enjoy doing each year and they always receive great reactions from the public.

In total, deputies gave out more than 100 turkeys throughout Calcasieu Parish.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Calcasieu deputies give out turkeys instead of tickets
Calcasieu deputies give out turkeys instead of tickets
Fenton Mayor speaks out
Fenton mayor responds to criticism of village’s finances
Cody Goodner says he granted right-of-way earlier to a pipeline company who wants more, without...
Landowner near Sulphur refuses to grant pipeline right-of-way
Fenton Mayor speaks out
Fenton Mayor speaks out