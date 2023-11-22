50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Allen Parish clerk of court says voting issues being handled by the books

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A viewer reached out to us about a problem at a polling site in Allen Parish on Election Day. Parish officials told us everything was handled and done by the books.

“Our voting process is good and secure, and this was an honest mistake,” Clerk of Court Stacey Hurst said.

Hurst said around 2 p.m. Saturday, she was told that a person wasn’t able to vote for a particular candidate for District 4 police juror.

“When they called the registrar’s office, they verified that person should have been able to vote for that candidate,” Hurst said.

She explained the books had been swapped between two precincts in Ward 2, 6 and 6A.

“The notes were documented at the precinct, the time, the voter, how many voters it had affected, and then everything from then to the end of the night was correct,” Hurst said.

Hurst said both candidates, Joe Perkins and Robert Cole, were notified and made aware of the process of a recount or a contest suit to be filed. The deadline for a request to recount was today by 4:30, and at last word, there was no request by either candidate.

Twenty-three votes were affected, but without the mistake, Perkins still had a 13-vote lead. Perkins received 291 votes to Cole’s 255.

Hurst said this was an honest mistake, and one she said was handled immediately with direction by the secretary of state’s office.

“We tried to be as transparent with the candidates as we could to let them know what happened and what their options were going forward,” she said.

Either candidate has until Monday at 4:30 p.m. to file a contest suit. Hurst said there is normally a filing fee, but in this instance, it will be waived.

There was also a malfunctioning voting machine in Ward 3, but that situation was handled by swapping the machine with a working one. Hurst said nothing was lost, but the incident was reported and documented.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Allen Parish clerk of court says voting issues being handled by the books
Allen Parish clerk of court says voting issues being handled by the books
Calcasieu deputies give out turkeys instead of tickets
Calcasieu deputies give out turkeys instead of tickets
Calcasieu deputies give out turkeys instead of tickets
Calcasieu deputies give out turkeys instead of tickets
Fenton Mayor speaks out
Fenton mayor responds to criticism of village’s finances