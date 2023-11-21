Voter turnout in elections low across SWLA

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Republicans swept Louisiana’s three runoff elections over the weekend, securing the state’s top political offices in landslide victories.

By the numbers, many voters sat this one out.

“Unfortunately, turnout was dismal this Saturday. Statewide, it was 22 percent. Here in Calcasieu, we only had 17 percent of people turn out to vote. We were the lowest in the surrounding parishes. Beauregard had 20 percent, Cameron had 30 percent and Jeff Davis had 36 percent. We came out last again in our area,” said Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones.

The election results mean no Democrat will hold statewide office in Louisiana after term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards leaves in January.

