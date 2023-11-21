50/50 Thursdays
Vinton to lift burn ban Friday

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Vinton will lift its burn ban on Friday, Nov. 24.

Starting at 8 a.m., residents within town limits can burn with a permit from city hall. Vinton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Vice asks residents to be safe when burning and to call 911 if a fire gets out of hand.

Chief Vice said the following open-burning rules will be strictly enforced:

  • Obtain a permit from city hall during normal business hours or at the police department on weekends. Permits cost $5 and are good for seven days.
  • Only burn natural vegetation from the property, including leaves, limbs under 6 inches in diameter and other plant material. Do not burn processed wood.
  • Burn piles should be under 10 feet in diameter and under 4 feet high before burning.
  • Fires should be at least 50 feet from any structure or other combustible material.
  • Fires should be attended at all times until extinguished.
  • Have a way to extinguish the fire on location at all times.
  • Burn only during daylight hours. Fires should be extinguished by sunset.

As of Tuesday, all of Southwest Louisiana is still under the statewide burn ban except Allen and Vernon parishes. Beauregard Parish will lift its burn ban Wednesday.

The burn ban for inside the town limits of Vinton will be lifted on Friday 11/24 at 8am. As always you must get a...

Posted by Vinton Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

