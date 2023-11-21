SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 20, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2023.

Leonard Allen Gray Jr., 38, Vinton: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Magaleno Vazquez, 20, Vinton: Burglary.

Jeremy Lloyd Soileau, 39, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Alcide Fuselier, 48, Sulphur: Riding on roadway laned for traffic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Saige Beard, 26, Youngsville: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges).

Cortez Deshawn Boston, 24, Spring, TX: Illegal use of weapons; assault by drive-by shooting; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

James Raynard Packer, 62, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more.

Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; cruelty to juveniles; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Dillon Craig Thompson, 29, DeQuincy: Disturbing the peace; resisting a police officer with force; attempted disarming of a peace officer; battery of a police officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Troy Wayne Dick, 58, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; organized retail theft under $5,000.

