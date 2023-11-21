Special story time held at Sam Houston Jones State Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Moss Bluff Library is taking story time into nature as they hosted “Camp Read-A-Lot” this afternoon.

It featured a special story hour at Sam Houston Jones State Park. Library staff invited children and their families to gather for an interactive story time followed by a scavenger hunt and craft-making.

“We really enjoy it, the kids love it,” said library associate Janet Lowery. “They have a great time being out here in nature and seeing all animals and the trees and everything. They really enjoy that, and they have a fun time listening to the stories.”

Another “Camp Read-A-Lot” event will be held in December back at Sam Houston Jones State Park

