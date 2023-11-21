50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Special story time held at Sam Houston Jones State Park

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Moss Bluff Library is taking story time into nature as they hosted “Camp Read-A-Lot” this afternoon.

It featured a special story hour at Sam Houston Jones State Park. Library staff invited children and their families to gather for an interactive story time followed by a scavenger hunt and craft-making.

“We really enjoy it, the kids love it,” said library associate Janet Lowery. “They have a great time being out here in nature and seeing all animals and the trees and everything. They really enjoy that, and they have a fun time listening to the stories.”

Another “Camp Read-A-Lot” event will be held in December back at Sam Houston Jones State Park

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

All SWLA burn bans lifted
The burn ban that Warren Co. issued on October 7th was officially lifted on October 30th.
All burn bans lifted in SWLA
Special story time held at Sam Houston Jones State Park
Special story hour held at Moss Bluff Library
Human remains found near Sabine River identified
Human remains found near Sabine River identified