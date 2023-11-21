SOWELA Spotlight: New culinary scholarships available

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA’S Culinary Arts department will be hosting a scholarship information session in December. Chef Roy Angelle joined us to talk about those scholarship opportunities.

The informational session will be on Thursday, December 7, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at SOWELA’s Lake Charles campus. The program is offering scholarships of up to $1,500 to new Culinary Arts students for the Spring 2024 semester.

The info session provides prospective students with the chance to learn more about scholarship eligibility requirements and tour the brand-new Culinary Arts facility. This will allow interested students to get an up-close look at SOWELA’s new industrial kitchens and student lounge as well as meet faculty chefs to hear why they’re passionate about their craft. Attendees will also learn about SOWELA student support services and how to apply.

The Culinary Arts program immerses students in the hospitality world through hands-on training in industrial kitchens and a baking lab. Students learn front-and back-of-house management, as well as restaurant business and production. The curriculum includes regional cuisine and food and beverage operations.

For students interested in specializing in the pastry arts, a Baking and Pastry Arts concentration is available. Classes cover cake decorating, candy making, baking and pastries of the South, international pastry and artisan theory, and advanced bread techniques.

Culinary Arts faculty help connect students with internship experiences, which have ranged from national brand casinos and high-end restaurants to tourist destinations, such as national parks and Disney.

For more information or to RSVP to the scholarship info session, visit www.sowela.edu/culinary. Spring classes start Tuesday, January 16.

