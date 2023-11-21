Shooting in Sulphur leaves some residents concerned

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A neighborhood known to many as a relatively quiet area experienced crime right in their neck of the woods Sunday night when a shooting took place on the 600 block of Henning Drive.

“I’m kind of like a little nervous about it because simple reason, you never know what can happen in your neighborhood,” resident Gilbert Broussard said.

Some said the crime in Sulphur is steadily increasing.

“It went up, it went up tremendously. When I come up through here they aint had that much going on like it is now, every time you look up around, there something going on,” Broussard said.

Broussard has lived in the Sulphur area for over a decade and believes crime has significantly changed since he moved to the area.

“Because people so quick to pick up a gun, they really are, back in the day all we know is fighting and getting drunk together, you know what I mean, but now they shooting people for a little to nothing,” Broussard said.

Not too far down the road is Sandra, who has lived in the Sulphur area for two years along with her daughter and grandchildren.

“There’s been a lot of issues in Sulphur recently that you see on Facebook or you hear whatever. I just go about my business, but this hits close to home, literally across the street or one street over, so very concerning,” she said.

Sandra said she and her neighbors all communicate, which makes her feel more comfortable. She said they’ll give each other a heads-up about what’s going on in the community.

“Again not live in fear, the Bible does say do not fear, just be aware and be prepared,” Sandra said.

