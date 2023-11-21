50/50 Thursdays
Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, suspect on the run

By Lauren Watson, Tony Keith, Grace Kraemer and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Colorado say three people are dead and a fourth person is seriously injured following a shooting that started over a suspected property dispute.

Investigators say the incident began as a land dispute around 1 p.m. Monday in a remote area near Westcliffe. The first deputy arrived on scene about 25 minutes later, KKTV reports.

A man identifed by Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith as 45-year-old Hamme Clark allegedly shot four people, killing three of them. Those killed were two men and one woman. The fourth victim, a woman, was badly hurt and flown to a Colorado Springs hospital in critical condition. She is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say 45-year-old Hamme Clark is on the run after he allegedly shot four people, killing three of them, over a suspected property dispute in Colorado.(Source: Custer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Officials said Clark and one of the victims were known to be involved in previous civil disputes over property lines.

The suspect left the rural crime scene before deputies arrived, Smith said. The search for him is ongoing.

Clark is described as 6′3″, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, possibly accompanied by a female with dark hair. He was last seen in a white Ram 1500 pickup truck with a topper and Colorado license plate number BHLK27, according to the sheriff. Anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach, as he is considered dangerous.

The sheriff says he is confident they will find Clark.

“We have a very good lead on almost exactly where the suspect and the vehicle are, and we’re working with another law enforcement agency to take him into custody,” Smith said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Colorado State Patrol and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, were assisting on scene.

