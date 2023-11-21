Oberlin Fire Department accepting blanket donations for seniors

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - The Oberlin Fire Department and the Allen Parish 4-H Club at the LSU AG Center are doing their best to make sure no seniors are forgotten this holiday season by accepting donations of blankets.

“They may not be able to afford something just as small as a blanket or you know the amenities that some of us can afford so it’s our way of giving back and making our presence known and it’s our way of showing we’re here more than just for firefighting we love our community,” Allen Parish District 5 Fire Chief Ryan Daigle said.

The goal is to reach 100 blankets donated, and 70 of those blankets will be given to the residents at St. Frances Nursing Home in Oberlin. Any remaining blankets will be delivered to other elderly in need.

“We don’t want anybody left behind a lot of people don’t get stuff for Christmas, especially in the nursing homes or the elderly they’re just kind of forgotten about and we just want to make sure everyone gets a gift Christmas,” LSU Ag Center nutrition educator Patricia Hobbs said.

Hobbs chose to donate blankets to the cause. She said giving back to your community teaches a valuable lesson.

“Show the kids how to give back because a lot of kids these days don’t know how to do that, so to teach them to give to someone in need and that they’re doing a good deed for the community,” Hobbs said.

Donations can be dropped off at Oberlin Fire District 5 Main Station or 4-H building.

Monetary donations are also accepted:

Venmo: Oberlin Fire Association

Cashapp: Beverly Victorian ($OFA70655).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.