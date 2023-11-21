50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana’s 60-foot alligator float returns to NYC to crawl in Thanksgiving parade

Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple...
Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.(Louisiana Office of Lt. Governor)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Move over turkey; the massive alligator is back! Louisiana’s 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Louisiana's Celebration Gator that will roll through New York City in the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, of Mandeville, and country singer Alex Smith, of Alexandria, will represent the state by riding on the float and performing.

Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and country singer Alex Smith are bringing Louisiana to the streets of NYC. They will ride on Louisiana's float for the Macy's parade.

This is the third consecutive year the Louisiana “Celebration Gator” will participate in the parade.

According to the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, “Since 2021, coverage of Louisiana’s float in the annual parade reached nearly 2 billion people encouraging them to experience the culture, history, food, and music that are uniquely Louisiana.”

The 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Nov. 23. Viewers can watch the parade from the comfort of their homes on NBC and Peacock.

Fellow Louisiana native Jon Batiste will also be performing during this year’s parade.

RELATED STORIES
Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving Day in downtown BR
Looking for a last-minute trip out of BTR for the holiday? Here’s what’s left

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Learn where you can get a Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
Thanksgiving food drives in SWLA
Christmas events in Southwest Louisiana.
SWLA 2023 Christmas events guide
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
Veteran’s Day is on Saturday, Nov. 11, and there are plenty of events taking place in Southwest...
SWLA Veterans Day events
Pack the Tent 2023
Help us Pack the Tent today!