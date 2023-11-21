City officials expect to start soon on LC Rebound projects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scarcely 17% of eligible voters turned out in the City of Lake Charles to cast ballots on two propositions known as LC Rebound.

Of those who did turn out, only a little more than half voted for the propositions.

City officials are pleased and predict taxpayers will be too.

LC Rebound is the city’s plan to restructure taxes combining several sales taxes.

City Administrator John Cardone said they are thrilled because the propositions will allow more stability of funding and therefore improve planning.

“What it allows us to do is move forward with some of these projects at a quicker pace, so instead of doing it pay as you go, which is a slow process, allows us to bond out and move forward with these projects with a more aggressive approach,” he said.

Cardone said city officials plan to roll up their sleeves and meet and make a plan and priority list to decide what to do first.

“Plan to meet with internal staff, the mayor and we’re going to start identifying these projects, and as you know some of these projects can move further along and quicker than others and others will take a little bit more time, but the ones we can move forward with quicker we’re going to start,” he said.

Cardone said more complicated infrastructure projects such as Country Club Road will take longer.

“We’ll start designing it, we’ll start acquiring right of way, but there’s a partnership there so we’re looking for other partners to help fund that project,” he said.

“The traffic signalization that passed under LC Rebound that allows us to put a smart traffic signalization in. that affects everyone in the city, so that’ll be you know, our old signalization is outdated. It’s, you know, 40 years old. This is a better system. It will move traffic faster, and so we’ll begin engaging with somebody who can start that project immediately,” Cardone said.

Cardone said they want to make sure there are projects touching all areas of the city.

Here is more on LC Rebound. Cardone said the city will release updates on the status of projects as they are available.

Proposition 1 consolidates two 1% taxes into a 2% sales tax that runs in perpetuity, that is without requiring voters to renew it in the future.

Proposition 2 combines two .025% taxes into a .05% tax, which must be renewed in 25 years. LC rebound also provides stability for city employees who will no longer have to wonder if taxpayers will renew sales taxes that pay salaries.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.