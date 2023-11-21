Iowa Yellowjackets Quarterfinals Preview

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - For the second consecutive year the Iowa Yellowjackets find themselves in the State Quarterfinals, and they’re just one win away from a second consecutive trip to the State Semi-Finals, in what would be the school’s second-ever trip to the Semi-Finals. However, in order to be one game away from the Superdome for the second consecutive year, they have to be the team that ended their season last year; the North Desoto Griffins.

“It’s the playoffs, everybody is good, they beat us last year, it is what it is. I’m not really too concerned about what happened last year, they’re in our way this year so we just have to try our best to get them out of the way,” said tight end Luke Guillory.

“We don’t like to say revenge, but we want to get after them. Last year they came and ended our season, and now we want to go and do it to them,” said offensive utility man Cole Corbello.

The Yellowjackets have been dominant through the Bi-District and Regional Rounds, outscoring Grant and Plaquemine 85-19, which Head Coach Tommy Johns attributes to more consistency on both sides of the ball.

“More consistency I would say, we’ve played two complete games, and I thought we played our most complete game Friday night against Plaquemine, which we knew was going to be what it took to beat those guys and I’m just extremely proud of our football team for being able to put on the performance like we did the other night,” said Johns.

Last year Johns’ team hadn’t been past the regional round of the playoffs, meaning they were unexperienced making a deep run, but that’s not the case this year, and Johns believes the Jackets are more relaxed because they now have experience.

“I think we’re a little more relaxed than we were for this time last year. I thought the deeper we got into the playoffs the more tense that we got, but I think we’re playing a lot more consistently now and relaxed and we’re like ok, we can go out and do this, so we have a tall task ahead of us on Friday, but our guys are up for the challenge,” said Johns.

Friday’s game at North DeSoto kicks off at 7:00.

