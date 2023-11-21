50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Human remains found near Sabine River identified

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Tx. (KPLC) - Authorities have completed a DNA analysis of human remains that were located along the bank of the Sabine River in Belgrade, TX, in July of 2023, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Burby says the victim has been identified as Wayne Ardel Ayers of Vidor.

Ayers was reported missing to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on April 20, 2023. The sheriff’s office expresses their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family as well as all families who currently have someone missing. They also thank everyone who assisted in the multi-agency investigation including the Newton County, Jasper County, and Orange County Sheriff’s Offices.

A cause of death has not been released but the investigation into Ayers’ death is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone who believes they may have information on the incident to please contact their respective Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Firefighters responding to residential fire on Corbina Road
Firefighters responding to residential fire on Corbina Road
Cloudy skies and a northern breeze will keep temperatures cool for the day
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and cooler weather settling in
Firefighters responding to residential fire on Corbina Road
Firefighters responding to residential fire on Corbina Road
Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Boil advisory lifted for Town of Welsh