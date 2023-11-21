Help create Christmas magic through Operation Santa Letter adoption

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Those interested in participating in creating Christmas magic this holiday season can adopt a letter written to Santa through USPS Operation Santa Letter Adoption for the 111th year in a row!

The USPS has received letters to Santa’s workshop, located at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888, since Sept. 18, 2023. Letters with first-class mail postage and complete, accurate and legible return addresses have been posted on USPSOperationSanta.com for people to begin adopting. Adopting a letter allows children and families to experience Christmas cheer when they otherwise might not.

The USPS says Operation Santa is not a guaranteed gift-giving program. It relies on random acts of kindness and the generosity of those who visit the Operation Santa website.

Instructions for letter adopters are as follows, per the USPS

Visit USPSOperationSanta.com , register, and have your identity verified. If potential adopters are unable to complete their ID verification online, they will be provided with a code and given instructions on how to complete verification in person at a local Post Office. Once verified, the adopter will receive a welcome email with detailed information on how to participate in the program. Potential adopters can read letters and choose one or more to fulfill. Once a letter is chosen, adopters must follow the directions they were sent in their welcome email to ship gifts. Packages must be shipped via Priority Mail service, but gifts do not need to be in Priority Mail-branded boxes. Letter adopters are responsible for postage fees to ship the gift packages.

Tips for reducing shipping costs, per the USPS

Use Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes, free at your local Post Office. Take a box with you when shopping and only purchase items that can fit in the box.

Adopt a letter from your state or a nearby state.

Pay careful attention to the dimensions of a gift -- especially the size and weight. Shipping heavy, oversized packages can be expensive.

Consider a gift card instead of purchasing larger, heavier items. Gift cards need to be sent in a Priority Mail envelope, 4 inches by 6 inches or larger, to accommodate the shipping label.

Important dates to remember

Sept. 18 - Postal Service began accepting letters to Santa

Nov. 6 - Registration for letter adopters opened

Nov. 20 - Letter adoption opens

Dec. 11 - Last day to send letters to Santa

Dec. 18 - Last day to adopt letters and the recommended date to ship packages

In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to allow employees and customers to respond to them. This act of kindness became what is now known as USPS Operation Santa. (U.S. Postal Service)

There is only one USPS Operation Santa program, sanctioned by the U.S. Postal Service. Fulfilling wishes through the official Postal Service program is voluntary, and any organization asking for money to adopt letters is in violation of the laws under which the Postal Service operates and is not condoned by or affiliated with the Postal Service. - USPS

