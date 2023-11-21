50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: First responder AI training

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Virtual reality, it can transport you to places you’ve never been and it can give you experiences you may never have had before. Now, first responders are using that same technology to help them prepare for the worst of the worst. Because how quickly first responders respond means the difference between life and death.

A team at the Ohio State University College of Medicine created a cutting-edge virtual reality training program that is helping paramedics and firefighters prepare for highly intense situations like bombings, mass shootings, and interstate pile-ups.

“It’s too bad to say that there’s, like, more of these events than we can count,” says doctor of emergency medicine at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nicholas Kman, MD.

Jesse Martinez is an advanced EMT — on the job for 23 years — he put on the VR headset and was transported to the scene of a subway bombing.

“You just know where the bad patients are, or the worst patients are, and you just work from there,” explains Martinez.

Dr. Kman adds, “I can talk to a patient, I can ask you, ‘Where are you hurt?’ I can ask you to show me where it hurts.”

Captain Glen Keating says, even though there may never be a subway bombing in his area, treating the victims of any mass causality situation is similar.

“We have plenty of situations that are multiple patient car accidents and, you know, that doesn’t matter. That can happen anywhere,” Keating says.

And instead of disaster training once or twice a year, first responders can train year-round.

Keating mentions, “I think the ability to do that over and over and over again, furthers muscle memory.”

“The hope is that if you do training enough, when the real event happens, it kind of feels like the training,” Dr. Kman says.

The virtual reality disaster response training program is being used in several communities across Ohio and is quickly expanding to other states.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Boil advisory lifted for Town of Welsh
Cloudy skies and a northern breeze will keep temperatures cool for the day
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and cooler weather settling in
Health Headlines: First responder AI training
Health Headlines: First responder AI training
SOWELA Spotlight: New culinary scholarships available
SOWELA Spotlight: New culinary scholarships available