First Alert Forecast: Breezy and cooler weather settling in

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The potential for any severe weather is past us, although you could still run into it if you’re travelling east today.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will still be blowing through Tuesday with similar conditions ahead for Wednesday as well. Winds have shifted around to out of the northwest behind the front that moved through yesterday, and we will still see gusts up to 20 mph at times as drier and cooler air steadily moves in. Temperatures will be cooler with highs just under or close to 60°. Although just like last week with all the clouds a little bit of fine mist or light drizzle cannot be ruled out, not really enough to require an umbrella.

If you have travel plans for Thanksgiving, inclement weather could cause delays through early Wednesday as the front continues its path towards the east coast.

Cloudy skies and a northern breeze will keep temperatures cool for the day
Overnight temperatures will continue to cool. getting into the mid to low 40′s for most, so jacket weather will be making a quick comeback. Wednesday will continue the cooling but quiet trend but only by a few more degrees, keeping highs in the upper 50′s and lows in the 40′s.

Heading into Thanksgiving, an upper level low will move nearby and this will likely bring a chance of a few showers to our area. Models are still leaning towards the best chance of rain being near the coast and offshore, with rain chances diminishing farther north.

Low pressure is set to move near the area Thursday, bringing a small chance for some showers
Drier weather will remain in place for Friday through Sunday, with sun working back into the forecast and temperatures near seasonable levels. This mean highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another cold front is shaping up to bring another round of rain next Monday, but for now does not appear to be bringing a severe weather risk.

Rain will hang on to the forecast next week as another cold front approaches the area
For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

