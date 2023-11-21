Curfew issued for village of Elizabeth during homecoming season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A curfew will go into effect in the village of Elizabeth, one week from today, beginning Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Elizabeth Police Department said it’s due to significant increase in juvenile crimes during homecoming season.

“Well, I usually don’t go anywhere after 8 at night, anyway. It won’t affect me, but what about if you have to go somewhere in the night, you know,” said Elizabeth resident Curtis Tassiott.

The Elizabeth Police Department posted the announcement on Facebook on Friday informing the public, leaving some wondering why everyone is included in the curfew.

“I think maybe the law should be watching people more closely and being able to catch people doing these things instead having everybody have to suffer for this, you know, with a curfew. I don’t think there’s anything that bad going on,” said Tassiott.

Police said while parents have the primary responsibility to provide for the safety and well-being of juveniles, the curfew is being put in place for preventative measures.

During this time, no person will be allowed to enter or remain in the public right-of-way, public parks, or at any other public place within village limits.

This excludes enforcement personnel, emergency personnel, or any other government personnel carrying out official duties.

If you’re caught violating the curfew, you could face a fine of $100 or jail time up to 10 days.

We were not able to get any elected official to comment on the curfew, including the police chief.

