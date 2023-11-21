Burn ban lifted in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Police Jury released a statement rescinding the burn ban for the parish.

Eddie Ware, the president of the Beauregard Parish Police Jury, attributed lifting the burn ban to the amounts of rain the parish has received and the reduction in brush and woods fires.

“We are of the belief that all of our citizens have and will continue to be careful with the authority to burn materials or land at their discretion,” wrote Ware in a letter of intent to the Department of Forestry and Agriculture.

The burn ban is lifted effective immediately.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.