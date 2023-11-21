50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Angel Reese absent for second straight game as LSU rolls past Texas Southern, 106-47

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs during an NCAA basketball game against Kent State on Tuesday,...
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs during an NCAA basketball game against Kent State on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The LSU women’s basketball team was dominant Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), steamrolling Texas Southern 106-47, securing a win despite the continued absence of All-American forward Angel Reese.

The Tigers (5-1) capitalized on an astounding 35 turnovers by Texas Southern, amassing an impressive 48 points off these turnovers, marking a season-high for the team.

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 16 points. Sophomores Flau’jae Johnson and junior Aneesah Morrow tied their season-highs with 17 points each.

The mystery surrounding Reese’s absence from the team continued. Reese missed her second consecutive game, and her situation remains unclear.

“You always have to deal with locker room issues,” Mulkey said after the game. “That’s just part of coaching. In 40 years, I can never think of a time where I didn’t have to deal with issues. That’s what coaches do. Sometimes y’all know about them and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you want to know more than you’re entitled to know. I’m going to protect my players. Always.”

The LSU women’s basketball team was dominant Monday night.

Reese was benched during the second half of the team’s 109-79 win over Kent State last week. Coach Kim Mulkey called that benching a coach’s decision.

On Friday, Reese did not travel with the team for a game at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond. Mulkey refused to divulge why she was not on that trip.

“It’s very obvious Angel was not in uniform,” Mulkey said Friday. “Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner rather than later. I’m not gonna answer anymore. That’s it. That’s all y’all need to know.”

Reese has only posted one time publicly since speculation surrounding her absence began.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” she posted on X Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
LSU vs. Georgia State
Daniels’ 8 touchdowns leads Tigers to victory
SWLA Baseball Players Return to Lake Charles with LSU
SWLA Baseball Players Return to Lake Charles with LSU
Most of Kim Mulkey's championship roster returns this season, while also adding the No. 1 high...
No. 1 LSU Lady Tigers tip-off season tonight against No. 20 Colorado