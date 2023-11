BURR FERRY, La. (KPLC) - A UTV was stolen from a residence in Burr Ferry, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

UTV stolen in Burr Ferry (VPSO)

The residence is located in the Western area of Texas Highway.

Anyone with any information related to this theft should contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

