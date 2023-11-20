Tornado Watch in effect for most of SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the majority of Southwest Louisiana.

The Watch includes the following parishes:

Calcasieu

Allen

Beauregard

Jefferson Davis

Vernon

Tornado Watch (KPLC)

The watch will be in effect until 7 p.m. tonight. Possible weather conditions may include tornadoes, hail, and scattered gusts up to 70 mph.

A cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, bringing a decent chance of rain and a slight risk for severe weather.

Southerly winds have been bringing the humidity levels up overnight along with an increase in cloud cover. Showers forming west of our area will become scattered through the morning and then a broken line of thunderstorms will likely move through Southwest Louisiana Monday afternoon into the evening hours, driven by southerly winds becoming stronger in the evening. The need for rain gear will increase the further north you go, along with the potential for severe weather. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most, but local amounts as high as 1-2 inches are possible with stronger storms.

Temperatures should still manage to get into the 70′s for the afternoon, but with gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms, and the possibility of severe weather, it will not be a good day for outdoor activities.

There is a low to moderate risk of storms becoming strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat area-wide. Conditions have become slightly more favorable for an isolated tornado especially north and northeast of our area with single storms, and that includes the potential for some large hail. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts including our KPLC First Alert Forecast app, which can be downloaded here: www.kplctv.com/apps

Past tonight, the weather looks to calm down fairly quickly, with partly cloudy skies remaining in place Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will drop quickly as well and look unlikely both days. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s as some colder air moves in behind the front.

As for the holidays, an upper level low will move over our area on Thanksgiving Day and will likely become a gulf low. Best chance of rain will be near the coast and offshore, but it will still be enough to bring a low chance for some scattered showers further inland.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.