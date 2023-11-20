50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2023.

Curtis Jerome Long, 49, Lake Charles: The vehicle must have working stop and signal lights; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tayvis Isaiah James Wilson, 24, Orange, TX: Probation detainer; out of state detainer; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; possession of firearms by a person previously convicted for felonies; parking in an area reserved for disabled persons.

Sierra Shianne Tripp, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Arturo Solis Osteguin, 59, Laredo, TX: Failure to work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

