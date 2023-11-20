State Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Henning Dr.

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has asked the Louisiana State Police to investigate a shooting on Henning Dr. in Sulphur that involved a police officer.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 11:07 p.m. last night, Nov. 19. They say one person has been taken to the hospital but that the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

State Troopers say it is still early in their investigation and will provide additional details when they become available.

